Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,676 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 30.1% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,263 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 39.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $39.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.17 and a 200-day moving average of $36.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.42 and a 12 month high of $39.96.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 83.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

