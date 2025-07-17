Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 62.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,155 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $395,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,575 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,376,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $83,012,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UBER. Raymond James Financial cut Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC set a $109.00 price target on Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $110.00 price target on Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.63.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 102,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. This represents a 25.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 21,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,625. This represents a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,384 shares of company stock worth $3,496,071. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER opened at $90.74 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $97.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.17.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 66.46% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

