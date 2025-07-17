Best Healthcare Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 14th

Alphabet, UnitedHealth Group, Oracle, Hims & Hers Health, Salesforce, Johnson & Johnson, and ServiceNow are the seven Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are equity shares of companies engaged in the research, development, manufacturing, and distribution of medical products and services—ranging from pharmaceuticals and biotechnology to medical devices and healthcare providers. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to industry growth driven by factors such as medical innovation, demographic shifts, and regulatory developments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

GOOGL stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $181.12. 19,232,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,866,980. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH traded down $4.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $299.93. 5,917,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,697,579. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $314.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $439.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $248.88 and a 1-year high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.55 on Monday, hitting $230.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,622,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,252,928. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a market cap of $646.07 billion, a PE ratio of 52.98, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.39. Oracle has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $241.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.16 and a 200 day moving average of $166.42.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Shares of NYSE HIMS traded up $3.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.55. 22,337,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,896,051. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.02. Hims & Hers Health has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $72.98.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

CRM traded up $2.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $261.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,524,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,536,496. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $230.00 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $249.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $272.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $156.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,715,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,069,170. The firm has a market cap of $376.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $169.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NYSE:NOW traded up $22.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $961.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $198.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,008.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $958.61. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $678.66 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09.

