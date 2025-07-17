Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 0.9% of Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $46,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 224.0% during the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 102,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $557.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $531.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $506.52. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $560.80.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

