SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stake Trimmed by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,279,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,464 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.34% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $102,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Security National Bank increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $96.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.20. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.65 and a 12-month high of $97.07.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

