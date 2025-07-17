Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Members Trust Co

Members Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,017,750,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 21,191.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,408,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $904,746,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382,847 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,079,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,039,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,808 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,471,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,965,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,091 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,027,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,176,579,000 after purchasing an additional 964,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $176.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.65.

CVX stock opened at $149.96 on Thursday. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.53 and its 200 day moving average is $148.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $261.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.17%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

