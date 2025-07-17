Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,139 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,088,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,716,177,000 after buying an additional 6,672,276 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,813,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,986,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,998 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 59,799,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,633,565,000 after acquiring an additional 961,166 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 45,420,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,055,713,000 after acquiring an additional 844,429 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,805,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,982,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $50.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $92.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.94. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $50.32.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

