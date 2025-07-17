KeyCorp (KEY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 2nd

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd.

KeyCorp has a payout ratio of 47.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect KeyCorp to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.4%.

KeyCorp Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of KEY stock opened at $17.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.39.

Insider Activity

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. KeyCorp had a positive return on equity of 9.43% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mohit Ramani purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,500. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 37,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,138.20. This represents a 11.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KeyCorp

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KeyCorp stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.18.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

