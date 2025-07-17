Allen Capital Group LLC Sells 61 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Allen Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 217,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,795,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $240.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.68. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.27 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

