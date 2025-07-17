Forum Financial Management LP Sells 2,923 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Forum Financial Management LP reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 792.3% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of IWF opened at $431.38 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $308.67 and a 52-week high of $432.76. The company has a market capitalization of $113.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $391.49.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

