Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,797 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 35,689 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on NSC. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $258.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.80.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC stock opened at $260.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.78. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a one year low of $201.63 and a one year high of $277.60. The firm has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

