Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 11.5% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $134,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. LM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 77,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,232,829,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,080,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Solution LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $573.74 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $577.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $552.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $535.73. The stock has a market cap of $694.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

