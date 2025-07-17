iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,778 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $21,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $94.17 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.06. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.08 and a 1 year high of $99.18. The stock has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3032 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

