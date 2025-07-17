Fortis Group Advisors LLC Has $2.22 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,248,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,320,226,000 after purchasing an additional 475,530 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,382,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,389,651,000 after acquiring an additional 291,875 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 103,831.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,866,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,278,292,000 after buying an additional 14,852,076 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,625,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,747,214,000 after buying an additional 2,012,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,407,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $788.91 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $677.09 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $766.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $799.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $747.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 48.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 target price on the stock. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. HSBC lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $936.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,135.00 price target (up from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,012.56.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

