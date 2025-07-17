Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Bear Mountain Capital Inc.

Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 397,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,849 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 8.1% of Bear Mountain Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bear Mountain Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $21,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,702.3% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 35,997,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,348,000 after purchasing an additional 35,468,345 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,393,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,299,000 after buying an additional 10,807,527 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 137,485,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,574,541,000 after buying an additional 10,132,168 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,040,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,081,000 after buying an additional 4,757,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,925,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,953,000 after buying an additional 3,324,648 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $56.64 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $57.39. The stock has a market cap of $163.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.34.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

