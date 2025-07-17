Concord Wealth Partners Sells 137 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Concord Wealth Partners decreased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,306 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 824,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $874,258,000 after purchasing an additional 12,533 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,878,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,232,339,000 after purchasing an additional 272,506 shares during the last quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $1,820,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 2,805 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $966.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,007.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $957.83. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $678.66 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.10 billion, a PE ratio of 131.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 62 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,023.00, for a total transaction of $63,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 4,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,636. The trade was a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,012.01, for a total transaction of $2,074,620.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,434.14. This trade represents a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,577,363 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,050.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,048.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,073.13.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

