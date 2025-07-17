Frederick Financial Consultants LLC Takes $211,000 Position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Frederick Financial Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 42,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 143,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,075,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 117,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,573,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.65.

Chevron Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of CVX stock opened at $149.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The company has a market capitalization of $261.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 78.17%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

