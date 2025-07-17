Graypoint LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Graypoint LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYG. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Security National Bank raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $96.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.20. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.65 and a 1 year high of $97.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

