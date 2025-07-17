Forte Capital LLC ADV Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 106.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,198 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $9,115,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 53,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after acquiring an additional 10,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS opened at $99.63 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $84.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 95.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.13.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

