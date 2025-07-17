Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,386,222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,205 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 2.7% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $753,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.19.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $89.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.16 and a 200-day moving average of $86.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $77.94 and a 1 year high of $96.25.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.45%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

