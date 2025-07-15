West Family Investments Inc. Buys 52 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 581 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 170.0% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $713.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $635.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $597.55. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $437.37 and a one year high of $726.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $218.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $11.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $627.00 price target (up from $558.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $715.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $614.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.