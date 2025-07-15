West Family Investments Inc. Acquires 806 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $585,479,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,676,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $566,124,000 after purchasing an additional 438,537 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,610,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $390,885,000 after purchasing an additional 752,275 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3,214.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,378,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $578,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,978,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $337,377,000 after purchasing an additional 44,901 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Loop Capital set a $176.00 price target on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.13.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 1.5%

BABA stock opened at $108.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $258.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.39 and its 200 day moving average is $114.94. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $73.87 and a one year high of $148.43.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.