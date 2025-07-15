Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Purchases 12,900 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,734,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10,534.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 743,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,795,000 after acquiring an additional 736,329 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,477,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,613,000 after acquiring an additional 634,282 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 931,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,679,000 after acquiring an additional 431,461 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,134,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,289,000 after acquiring an additional 414,342 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $30.26 on Tuesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.11 and a twelve month high of $30.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

