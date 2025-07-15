Sonoro Energy (CVE:SNV) Trading Down 18.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Sonoro Energy Ltd. (CVE:SNV – Get Free Report) traded down 18.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 149,047 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 129,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Sonoro Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$24.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of -6.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.07.

About Sonoro Energy

Sonoro Energy Ltd. explores for, appraises, develops, and produces oil and gas resources in Southeast Asia. The company holds a 25% interest in the Selat Panjang Production Sharing Contract covering an area of approximately 940 square kilometers located in Riau province, Central Sumatra. The company was formerly known as Sonic Technology Solutions Inc and changed its name to Sonoro Energy Ltd.

