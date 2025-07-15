Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.51 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $627.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $601.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $584.71. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $630.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.