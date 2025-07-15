Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 13,882 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,882 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 17,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Hoge Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.60. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $79.54.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2903 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

