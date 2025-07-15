First Business Financial Services Inc. Sells 248 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

First Business Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AON. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AON in the first quarter worth $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON opened at $359.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $358.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.73. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $295.79 and a 52-week high of $412.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by ($0.37). AON had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 52.71%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AON from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on AON from $396.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on AON from $414.00 to $409.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $384.00 to $378.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on AON from $420.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.00.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

