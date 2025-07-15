West Family Investments Inc. Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom makes up 0.7% of West Family Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 617.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 66.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 4.5% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 6,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of CHT opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $47.03. The company has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.86.

Chunghwa Telecom Increases Dividend

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.11 billion. Research analysts forecast that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.6695 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Chunghwa Telecom’s previous annual dividend of $1.47. Chunghwa Telecom’s payout ratio is presently 87.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.