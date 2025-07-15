Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,456,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,023 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,409,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,133 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 16,351,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,598,000 after buying an additional 576,935 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 6,131,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,459,000 after buying an additional 230,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,254,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,677,000 after buying an additional 452,415 shares during the period.

DFIC stock opened at $31.10 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $31.33. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.48 and a 200-day moving average of $28.38.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

