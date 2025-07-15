Larson Financial Group LLC Lowers Stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,794 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $11,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 44,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 488,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,632,000 after purchasing an additional 33,074 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 257,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 20,648 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 585,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $463,000.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Trading Up 25.0%

Shares of DFIS stock opened at $30.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.76. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $30.21. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.86.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.