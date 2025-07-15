Leo Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Leo Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $31,029,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $50,199,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 80,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,884,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $139.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $124.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.83, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.05 and its 200 day moving average is $128.19. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.15 and a 1 year high of $170.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.43%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue was down 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Monday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. HSBC cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Monday. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Barakett bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.92 per share, for a total transaction of $4,127,200.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,815,200. The trade was a 23.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 1,190,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $142,573,261.20. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 82,171,884 shares in the company, valued at $9,844,191,703.20. This represents a 1.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,471,488 shares of company stock worth $501,529,092. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

