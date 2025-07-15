Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Shares Sold by Landmark Wealth Management LLC

Landmark Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,924 shares during the period. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF accounts for 2.4% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Landmark Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $5,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,521,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,171,000 after buying an additional 3,030,805 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,561,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522,846 shares in the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,606,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,414,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,558,000.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Price Performance

CGCP stock opened at $22.34 on Tuesday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1 year low of $21.74 and a 1 year high of $23.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.29.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

