Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 15,320 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 2,069.2% during the 4th quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 169,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after buying an additional 161,394 shares in the last quarter. Orvieto Partners L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $796,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 63,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 13,847 shares during the period. Ancient Art L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,109,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 247,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,103,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the period.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT opened at $68.18 on Tuesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $69.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.05.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

