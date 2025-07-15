Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $5,831,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 90,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,741 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 246,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $69.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.97 and a 52 week high of $73.38.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Stories

