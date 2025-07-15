Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Acquired by Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 0.7% of Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOOG. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $400.66 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $286.00 and a one year high of $401.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.