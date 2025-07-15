First Business Financial Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

First Business Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,165,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 177,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 327.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 6.5%

Shares of NULV opened at $42.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.24. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $43.39.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

