Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 3,105 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $24,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 63,864.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,976,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,172,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970,467 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,766,238,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,603,315,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $944,334,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 214.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,294,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $741,018,000 after buying an additional 882,099 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.2%

GS stock opened at $713.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $635.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $597.55. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $437.37 and a twelve month high of $726.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $627.00 price objective (up previously from $558.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $614.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.