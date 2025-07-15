West Family Investments Inc. Acquires New Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,228,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,782,521,000 after acquiring an additional 538,670 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,883,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,765,317,000 after acquiring an additional 327,637 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,121,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204,309 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,196,258,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,422,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,953,000 after buying an additional 655,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, Director Sharon Bowen sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $145,723.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,500. This represents a 5.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $110,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,600. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,749 shares of company stock valued at $40,942,387 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.58.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE ICE opened at $181.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.06. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.29 and a 52-week high of $183.99. The company has a market cap of $104.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

