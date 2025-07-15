Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $10.43 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA opened at $83.06 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.08.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

