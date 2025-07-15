Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Takes $219,000 Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT stock opened at $438.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $426.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $298.15 and a 12 month high of $440.86.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on TT shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $416.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In related news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $1,356,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,340. The trade was a 49.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

