Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,833 Shares of Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC owned 0.10% of Shake Shack worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 939.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $140.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 500.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.77. Shake Shack, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.93 and a 52-week high of $144.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.19.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $320.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.24 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Shake Shack, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.49, for a total transaction of $504,350.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,557,767.50. The trade was a 9.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total transaction of $2,801,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 367,984 shares in the company, valued at $51,543,518.88. The trade was a 5.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,391 shares of company stock worth $11,869,925 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $166.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.95.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

