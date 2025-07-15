Tectonic Advisors LLC Purchases 23,063 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,063 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $8,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 69,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.25 to $34.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.38.

Shares of VICI opened at $33.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.34. The company has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.98 and a 1-year high of $34.29.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The business had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.51 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 67.81% and a return on equity of 9.88%. VICI Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.20%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

