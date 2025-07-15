Landmark Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,392 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the period. JPMorgan Municipal ETF accounts for 1.8% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 21,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 285,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,276,000 after purchasing an additional 109,259 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 4,492.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 484,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,221,000 after purchasing an additional 473,876 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC now owns 44,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,164,000.

JMUB stock opened at $49.38 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a one year low of $47.95 and a one year high of $51.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.79.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

