Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Stack Financial Management Inc

Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 161,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up about 1.5% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $17,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 145.3% in the first quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on EMR. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,384.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 164,957 shares in the company, valued at $18,694,576.81. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $139.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $142.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.48%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

