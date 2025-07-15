Tectonic Advisors LLC Buys 7,817 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares during the quarter. ONEOK makes up about 0.7% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $11,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $81.61 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.48 and a 52-week high of $118.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.62.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.24). ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 80.47%.

OKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.07.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

