Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,965 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $4,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Manhattan Associates Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MANH opened at $197.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53 and a beta of 1.08. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.81 and a 52 week high of $312.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.34.
Manhattan Associates Profile
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.
