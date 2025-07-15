Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $16,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $670.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $627.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $597.39. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $451.00 and a 12 month high of $678.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

