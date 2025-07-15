Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Stack Financial Management Inc

Stack Financial Management Inc decreased its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 3.6% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $43,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $2,351,683,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 30,256.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,421,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,067,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410,248 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Accenture by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,175,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,283,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,740 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Accenture by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,295,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,325,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,024 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Accenture by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,582,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,667,393,000 after acquiring an additional 732,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Argus set a $370.00 price target on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Accenture from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Accenture from $349.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Mizuho set a $348.00 price target on Accenture and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $812,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 15,882 shares in the company, valued at $5,161,650. This represents a 13.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total value of $635,794.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,387.05. This trade represents a 21.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,780. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE ACN opened at $279.80 on Tuesday. Accenture PLC has a twelve month low of $273.19 and a twelve month high of $398.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

