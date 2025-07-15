Landmark Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.2% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 197.4% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $206.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $169.32 and a 52-week high of $208.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.77.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

