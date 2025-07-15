Tectonic Advisors LLC Purchases 499 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $9,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 24.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.2% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 28.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 213,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,969,000 after acquiring an additional 47,269 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 94,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,565,000 after buying an additional 18,368 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total transaction of $330,510.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 120,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,238,908.56. This represents a 2.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total transaction of $275,425.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 165,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,190,168.70. The trade was a 1.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,074,745 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.38.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $112.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.21 and a 1-year high of $119.96. The company has a market capitalization of $139.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.88.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 51.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.53%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

